See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Cupertino, CA
Virginie Goldstein, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Virginie Goldstein, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Virginie Goldstein, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cupertino, CA. 

Virginie Goldstein works at Virginie Goldstein-Morali LMFT in Cupertino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Stark, MA
Jennifer Stark, MA
0 (0)
View Profile
Kimberly Buksa, MA
Kimberly Buksa, MA
0 (0)
View Profile
Su Maung, MFTI
Su Maung, MFTI
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginie Goldstein-Morali LMFT
    21710 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste 240, Cupertino, CA 95014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 504-7405
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Virginie Goldstein?

    Apr 18, 2021
    An absolutely brilliant women with a open understanding of how relationships work. I highly recommend her to any of my friends.
    — Apr 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Virginie Goldstein, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Virginie Goldstein, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Virginie Goldstein to family and friends

    Virginie Goldstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Virginie Goldstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Virginie Goldstein, LMFT.

    About Virginie Goldstein, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396982013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Virginie Goldstein, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Virginie Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Virginie Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Virginie Goldstein works at Virginie Goldstein-Morali LMFT in Cupertino, CA. View the full address on Virginie Goldstein’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Virginie Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virginie Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginie Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginie Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Virginie Goldstein, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.