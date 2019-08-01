Dr. Waters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virginia Waters, PHD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Waters, PHD is a Psychologist in Cranford, NJ.
Dr. Waters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Karen A. Kreitz Med Msw Lcsw LLC347 Lincoln Ave E, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (908) 276-2226
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waters?
Doctor Waters is exceptionally insightful, compassionate and helpful! I would recommend her without reservation.
About Dr. Virginia Waters, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1770638587
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waters works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.