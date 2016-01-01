Dr. Virginia Secrest, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Secrest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Secrest, PHD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Secrest, PHD is a Psychologist in Richardson, TX.
Locations
1
Virginia Secrest, PhD600 W Campbell Rd Ste 2, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (214) 957-7060
2
Virginia Secrest, PhD2301 Ohio Dr Ste 203, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 957-7060
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Virginia Secrest, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1679586143
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Secrest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Secrest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Secrest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Secrest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Secrest.
