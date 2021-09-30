Dr. Savely has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virginia Savely, DNP
Dr. Virginia Savely, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Dr. Savely works at
Peter Liebenthal, 1701 K St NW Ste 801, Washington, DC 20006
Great, she was thorough and provided answers and information regarding Morgellons disease.
Dr. Virginia Savely, DNP
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
NPI: 1558429324
Dr. Savely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Savely works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Savely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.