Dr. Virginia Savely, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Virginia Savely, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Dr. Savely works at Peter Liebenthal in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter Liebenthal
    1701 K St NW Ste 801, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 210-0017

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 30, 2021
Great, she was thorough and provided answers and information regarding Morgellons disease.
Jill Suzanne Smith — Sep 30, 2021
About Dr. Virginia Savely, DNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1558429324
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Savely has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Savely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Savely works at Peter Liebenthal in Washington, DC. View the full address on Dr. Savely’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Savely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savely.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

