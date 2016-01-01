Virginia Porras, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Virginia Porras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Virginia Porras, PA-C
Overview
Virginia Porras, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Virginia Porras works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metroplex Care Group2701 S Hampton Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75224 Directions (214) 330-9221
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Virginia Porras?
About Virginia Porras, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669594834
Frequently Asked Questions
Virginia Porras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Virginia Porras works at
Virginia Porras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Porras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginia Porras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginia Porras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.