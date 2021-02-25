See All Physicians Assistants in Frederick, MD
Virginia Harte-Titus, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (12)
Overview

Virginia Harte-Titus, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD. 

Virginia Harte-Titus works at Ijaz A. Khan, MD in Frederick, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Potomac Physicians, P.A.-Frederick
    110 Baughmans Ln Ste 270, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 846-0300
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 25, 2021
    Excellent care. Compassionate. Friendly. Great follow up. Cares about the whole patient not just the 15 minutes to discuss the issue at hand. It’s like visiting a good friend when you have an appointment with Virginia ??
    Cynthia Morris — Feb 25, 2021
    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093730327
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Virginia Harte-Titus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Virginia Harte-Titus works at Ijaz A. Khan, MD in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Virginia Harte-Titus’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Virginia Harte-Titus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Harte-Titus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginia Harte-Titus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginia Harte-Titus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

