Virginia Felder, DMIN

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Virginia Felder, DMIN is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Atlanta, GA. 

Virginia Felder works at Roots and Branches in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northlake
    3350 Northlake Pkwy Ne, Atlanta, GA 30345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 908-0863

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Fear of Getting Married
Grief
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy)
Individual Therapy
Marital Counseling
Mood and Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Spiritual Problems
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jul 23, 2020
    I love my appointments with Dr Felder. She has helped me gain a better understanding of who I really am. She is kind and calming.
    Cindy — Jul 23, 2020
    About Virginia Felder, DMIN

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588652176
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Virginia Felder, DMIN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Virginia Felder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Virginia Felder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Virginia Felder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Virginia Felder works at Roots and Branches in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Virginia Felder’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Virginia Felder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Felder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginia Felder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginia Felder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

