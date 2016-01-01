See All Counselors in Beaumont, TX
Virginia Elam-Manning, LPC-S Icon-share Share Profile

Virginia Elam-Manning, LPC-S

Counseling
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Virginia Elam-Manning, LPC-S is a Counselor in Beaumont, TX. 

Virginia Elam-Manning works at Southeast Texas Behavioral Solutions in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    GinMan Consulting
    80 Interstate 10 N, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 904-6483
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    2626 S Loop W Ste 650H, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Virginia Elam-Manning, LPC-S

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386068252
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Virginia Elam-Manning, LPC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Virginia Elam-Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Virginia Elam-Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Virginia Elam-Manning has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Elam-Manning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginia Elam-Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginia Elam-Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Virginia Elam-Manning, LPC-S?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.