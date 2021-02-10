Virginia Daley, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Virginia Daley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Virginia Daley, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Virginia Daley, CRNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, OH.
Virginia Daley works at
Locations
1
Ehab L Sargious MD12680 Salem Warren Rd, Salem, OH 44460 Directions (330) 337-3088Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Ehab L Sargious MD2000 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 393-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Virginia is absolutely amazing. She has helped me mentally more than any other doctor or therapist. I've been seeing her for almost 4 years. However the staff in the office are extremely rude and lazy. They never answer the phones even when they're sitting in the office doing nothing. I've had to go in for refills after they ignored the phones for 4 days and the secretaries were just playing on their phones. I've had to go without my meds countless times because they won't answer the phones or listen to messages for prescriptions. They would rather the patients go through withdrawals than send the refill requests to the doctors. I really wish Virginia would get a new staff. I've been considering changing doctors because of them and I really don't want to because like I said Virginia is phenomenal.
About Virginia Daley, CRNP
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003195546
Education & Certifications
- Kent State University
Frequently Asked Questions
