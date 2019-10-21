Virginia Bundy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Virginia Bundy, FNP-C
Overview
Virginia Bundy, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Alpharetta, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3400 Old Milton Pkwy Bldg A Ste 130, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 664-8898
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Virginia Bundy?
Always love my interactions with her, she is straightforward and gives great recommendations as needed. She has provided doctor referrals as needed or just general encouragement. Great job
About Virginia Bundy, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598108524
Frequently Asked Questions
Virginia Bundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Virginia Bundy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Bundy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginia Bundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginia Bundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.