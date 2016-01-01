Dr. Bonnefil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virginia Bonnefil, PHD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Bonnefil, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Bonnefil works at
Locations
-
1
Turning Point Associates Inc.8213 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8001
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonnefil?
About Dr. Virginia Bonnefil, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1396728374
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonnefil accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnefil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonnefil works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnefil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnefil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnefil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnefil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.