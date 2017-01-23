Dr. Virginia Blatchley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatchley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Blatchley, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Blatchley, PHD is a Psychologist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Psychology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Maryland and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18 N Hanson St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-3188
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Blatchley for a total of over 10 years for different issues. Dr. Blatchley has a tremendous personality, is easy to talk with, listens to what you're saying and remembers the information many years later. She is as accommodating as possible to meet the time needs of the patient not just based on her hours. She encourages patients to think for themselves, to be true to themselves, and to determine who they are. She encourages patients to evaluate their situation and create solutions
About Dr. Virginia Blatchley, PHD
- Psychology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1356367346
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Maryland
- Mt. St. Agnus/Loyola College
