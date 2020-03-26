Virginia Bergstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Virginia Bergstrom, LMFT
Overview
Virginia Bergstrom, LMFT is a Counselor in Fresno, CA.
Locations
Valley Diagnostic & Psychological Services5588 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704 Directions (559) 440-0980
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
As someone who has had a bad experience with a previous therapist, Virginia was able to completely turn that around. Not only is she herself helpful, but she was able to send me to a psychiatrist in order to further get my life in order. Along with receiving psychiatric help (consulting an outside professional for medicine),she's very compassionate and understanding while also giving useful advice for how to confront certain situations productively. And I can confirm that she has been willing to go out of her way (schedule late) to make sure that she can help me as much as necessary. Seeing a therapist is about finding the right fit, which for numerous reasons doesn't always happen, hence me discontinuing to see my previous therapist. With that said, I've been seeing her consistently for almost two years and have had no need switch therapists. She truly wants what's best for her clients.
About Virginia Bergstrom, LMFT
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Virginia Bergstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Bergstrom.
