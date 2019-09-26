Virgilio Siu, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Virgilio Siu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Virgilio Siu, PA
Offers telehealth
Virgilio Siu, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Cima Medical Centers1321 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 476-2287
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Even with an appointment you will be there a couple hours. That is because he cares enough to not rush and takes his time to give you every chance to bring up anything bothering you. I could go anywhere and get a Dr that will have me in and out in 30 min but Dr Siu is worth the wait.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1043241078
Virgilio Siu accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Virgilio Siu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virgilio Siu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virgilio Siu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.