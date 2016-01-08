Virgie Nolte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Virgie Nolte, EDD
Overview
Virgie Nolte, EDD is a Counselor in Bryan, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1733 Briarcrest Dr Ste 205, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-4035
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nolte got me through college and into my career relatively unscathed. She's an empathetic ear when you need one, and a gentle kick in the rear when you need that. Sometimes you need a push, sometimes you need a pull, and she has the intuition to know when you need which. A wealth of well rounded knowledge, I recommend her for a variety of people.
About Virgie Nolte, EDD
- Counseling
- English
- 1649327123
Frequently Asked Questions
