See All Counselors in Bryan, TX
Virgie Nolte, EDD Icon-share Share Profile

Virgie Nolte, EDD

Counseling
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Virgie Nolte, EDD is a Counselor in Bryan, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1733 Briarcrest Dr Ste 205, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 776-4035
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Virgie Nolte?

    Jan 08, 2016
    Dr. Nolte got me through college and into my career relatively unscathed. She's an empathetic ear when you need one, and a gentle kick in the rear when you need that. Sometimes you need a push, sometimes you need a pull, and she has the intuition to know when you need which. A wealth of well rounded knowledge, I recommend her for a variety of people.
    AnonymousSmile in College Station, TX — Jan 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Virgie Nolte, EDD
    How would you rate your experience with Virgie Nolte, EDD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Virgie Nolte to family and friends

    Virgie Nolte's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Virgie Nolte

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Virgie Nolte, EDD.

    About Virgie Nolte, EDD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649327123
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Virgie Nolte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Virgie Nolte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Virgie Nolte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virgie Nolte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virgie Nolte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virgie Nolte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Virgie Nolte, EDD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.