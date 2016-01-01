Violeta Fowler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Violeta Fowler, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Violeta Fowler, LPC is a Counselor in Columbus, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2691 E Main St Ste 101B, Columbus, OH 43209 Directions (614) 330-0732
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Violeta Fowler, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1285957456
Violeta Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Violeta Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Violeta Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Violeta Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Violeta Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Violeta Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.