Dr. Christenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinson Christenson, DC
Overview
Dr. Vinson Christenson, DC is a Chiropractor in Carson City, NV.
Dr. Christenson works at
Locations
-
1
Active Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center120 E JOHN ST, Carson City, NV 89706 Directions (775) 885-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christenson?
He was the best and he was so nice to me
About Dr. Vinson Christenson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1477569796
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christenson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christenson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Christenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.