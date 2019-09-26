Vincenzo Piccirillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vincenzo Piccirillo
Overview
Vincenzo Piccirillo is a Psychologist in Pasadena, CA.
Vincenzo Piccirillo works at
Locations
-
1
Pasadena Clinical Group A Psychology Corporation595 E Colorado Blvd Ste 428, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 354-6440Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son (12 y.o.) was on medication for ADHD but it was not working. After about 2 years of taking him to therapy and battling to make sure he took his meds i got tired of his behavior and i asked our pediatrician for help. She referred us to Dr Vinnie and we tested him for different things. First, let me say that the fact that this person takes our insurance is a huge plus! (we have Medi-Cal). It turns out my son has some visual problems that was preventing him to be able to focus and thus get distracted. Once the eye doctor visited him, he was surprised how Dr Vinnie was able to catch it and not the psychiatrist. My son still has ADHD but the symptoms are much less intense, thank also to a specific type of glasses the he is wearing. And for the first time in his life he can study for about 1 hour without any distraction!!!!
About Vincenzo Piccirillo
- Psychology
- English, Italian
- 1275943078
Frequently Asked Questions
Vincenzo Piccirillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vincenzo Piccirillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vincenzo Piccirillo speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Vincenzo Piccirillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vincenzo Piccirillo.
