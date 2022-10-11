See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Westfield, NJ
Dr. Vincent Vicci Jr, OD

Optometry
5 (339)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vincent Vicci Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Westfield, NJ. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Vicci Jr works at The Eye Care & Surgery Center in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vincent R. Vicci Jr. O.d. P.A.
    592 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 654-7950
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Oct 11, 2022
Dr. Vicci is super knowledgeable and extremely patient. He has been our son's vision specialist for a long time. He understands vision conditions that other doctors didn't know how to treat. Would highly recommend him.
Laura T. — Oct 11, 2022
About Dr. Vincent Vicci Jr, OD

  • Optometry
  • English
  • 1184781213
Medical Education
  • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
