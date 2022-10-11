Dr. Vincent Vicci Jr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicci Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Vicci Jr, OD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Vicci Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Westfield, NJ. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Vicci Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vincent R. Vicci Jr. O.d. P.A.592 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 654-7950Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vicci Jr?
Dr. Vicci is super knowledgeable and extremely patient. He has been our son's vision specialist for a long time. He understands vision conditions that other doctors didn't know how to treat. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vincent Vicci Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1184781213
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vicci Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicci Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vicci Jr works at
339 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicci Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicci Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vicci Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vicci Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.