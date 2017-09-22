Dr. Portera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Portera, DC
Dr. Vincent Portera, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY.
- 1 1115 Broadway Ste 1002, New York, NY 10010 Directions (917) 838-3462
Dr Portera is the best chiropractor and nutritionist and i highly recommend him to anyone dealing with pain. I been using him for a long time ( 10 years) and he been very helpful with my chronic back pain as well as my hormonal issues and weight loss
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1194988378
Dr. Portera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Portera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.