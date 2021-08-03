Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD
Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD is an Optometrist in New Port Richey, FL.
Passaro Eyecare Inc.6847 STATE ROAD 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 848-2020
Passaro Eyecare Inc.13720 Little Rd, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 848-2020
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optimum HealthCare
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
I have very poor vision, almost legally blind. Dr Pas saro did such a thorough job examining my eyes that I got the best fit for my contacts of my life! I wear monovision gas permeable lenses which lasts for a long time if you take care of them. He and his wife, who is also a doctor,are friendly and compassionate. If you need an exam they are great! The office is conveniently located by a Publix Not as fancy as some of the others I've been to but so efficiently run! Highly recommend them!
- English, Spanish
- 1750425948
- University of South Florida
