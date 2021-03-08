Dr. Grieco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Grieco, PHD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Grieco, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Decatur, GA.
Dr. Grieco works at
Locations
Vincent Grieco Ph.d PC315 W Ponce de Leon Ave Ste 922, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 373-8154
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Greico is so knowledgeable he is well aware of who you are before you are. Only through probing questions and thoughtful understanding that makes the patient open up for self realisation. That's what I perceived from my visits which was humbling embarrassing yet eye opening. You can't fix what you don't want to face but you can face it in a neutral environment. Doctor Greico creates that environment, it's up to you to take it back home with you and use the understanding With the people around you to create a more enriched environment.
About Dr. Vincent Grieco, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174689731
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grieco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grieco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grieco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grieco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grieco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grieco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.