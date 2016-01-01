Vincent Glass has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vincent Glass, PSY
Overview
Vincent Glass, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Yukon, OK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 373 S Yukon Pkwy Ste D, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 354-5777
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Vincent Glass, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1912941535
Frequently Asked Questions
Vincent Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vincent Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Vincent Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vincent Glass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vincent Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vincent Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.