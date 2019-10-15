See All Nurse Practitioners in Hoffman Estates, IL
Vincent Donlon, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Vincent Donlon, NP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Vincent Donlon, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Hoffman Estates, IL. 

Vincent Donlon works at AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Group Practice Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Group Practice Hoffman Estates
    1786 MOON LAKE Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 755-8090
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Vincent Donlon?

    Oct 15, 2019
    Always friendly, kind, compassionate, on time. Always a pleasure to be around and is very knowledgeable. Takes the time to truly know you and why you feel the way you do. He's a very good listener and always has an open ear. It's been a pleasure going to him for years.
    Alexis — Oct 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Vincent Donlon, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Vincent Donlon, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Vincent Donlon to family and friends

    Vincent Donlon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Vincent Donlon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vincent Donlon, NP.

    About Vincent Donlon, NP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982020087
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vincent Donlon, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vincent Donlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vincent Donlon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Vincent Donlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vincent Donlon works at AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Group Practice Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Vincent Donlon’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Vincent Donlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vincent Donlon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vincent Donlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vincent Donlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Vincent Donlon, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.