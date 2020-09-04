Vilma Bohlmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vilma Bohlmann, FNP-C
Overview
Vilma Bohlmann, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Vilma Bohlmann works at
Locations
Rio Grande Urology7420 Remcon Cir Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 532-8823
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very understanding and compassionate.
About Vilma Bohlmann, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629340229
Frequently Asked Questions
