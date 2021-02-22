Dr. Vijayalakshmi Susarla, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Susarla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijayalakshmi Susarla, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijayalakshmi Susarla, PHD is a Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Susarla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chicago Office180 N Michigan Ave Ste 2210, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (630) 975-1610
-
2
Christopher D Lubawski Lcpc Inc.1809 N Mill St Ste C, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 246-6810
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Susarla?
Dr. Viji is the best therapist I’ve ever had. I saw her for 3 years, and she helped me through the darkest time of my life when I didn’t even want to be alive. Unfortunately she no longer takes my insurance, but if she takes yours I highly recommend.
About Dr. Vijayalakshmi Susarla, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1417067190
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Susarla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susarla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susarla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susarla works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Susarla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susarla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Susarla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Susarla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.