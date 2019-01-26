Dr. Vijay Jain, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Jain, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Vijay Jain, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Queens Hosptial, Honolulu
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Psychology Associates13402 N Scottsdale Rd Ste A102, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
I am grateful to have the opportunity to have Dr. Jain to help guide me to a "better me". I have been attending therapy with Dr. Jain for a couple of years. He has helped me with finding different ways of approaching life. His techniques are reality based and self-motivated . I feel more aware and more optimistic about how I approach my relationships.
About Dr. Vijay Jain, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285629840
Education & Certifications
- Queens Hosptial, Honolulu
- University of Manitoba
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.