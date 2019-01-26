See All Clinical Psychologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Overview

Dr. Vijay Jain, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Queens Hosptial, Honolulu

Dr. Jain works at Scottsdale Psychology Associates in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Psychology Associates
    13402 N Scottsdale Rd Ste A102, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2019
    I am grateful to have the opportunity to have Dr. Jain to help guide me to a "better me". I have been attending therapy with Dr. Jain for a couple of years. He has helped me with finding different ways of approaching life. His techniques are reality based and self-motivated . I feel more aware and more optimistic about how I approach my relationships.
    Tonia in Phoenix, AZ — Jan 26, 2019
    About Dr. Vijay Jain, PSY.D

    Specialties
    Clinical Psychology
    English
    NPI Number
    1285629840
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Queens Hosptial, Honolulu
    Undergraduate School
    University of Manitoba
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Jain, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain works at Scottsdale Psychology Associates in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

