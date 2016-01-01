See All Nurse Practitioners in Immokalee, FL
Viergela Joseph, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Viergela Joseph, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Viergela Joseph, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Immokalee, FL. 

Viergela Joseph works at Healthcare Network in Immokalee, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chs-uf Pediatric Dental Center
    1454 Madison Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 658-3000
  2. 2
    Health Care Network Of Southwest Florida
    1265 Creekside Pkwy, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 658-3000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Viergela Joseph?

Photo: Viergela Joseph, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Viergela Joseph, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Viergela Joseph to family and friends

Viergela Joseph's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Viergela Joseph

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Viergela Joseph, APRN.

About Viergela Joseph, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649742628
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Viergela Joseph, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Viergela Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Viergela Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Viergela Joseph has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Viergela Joseph.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Viergela Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Viergela Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Viergela Joseph, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.