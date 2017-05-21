Vida Sprott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vida Sprott, APRN
Vida Sprott, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Beaumont, TX.
Locations
Ivyy P.c2965 Harrison St Ste 313, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 838-4472
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She's loving and a great provider to choose when it comes to pregnancies
About Vida Sprott, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023008265
Frequently Asked Questions
Vida Sprott accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vida Sprott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Vida Sprott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vida Sprott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vida Sprott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vida Sprott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.