Victorine Ekoko accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victorine Ekoko
Overview
Victorine Ekoko is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Victorine Ekoko works at
Locations
Institute for Liver Health Dba Liver Health2201 W Fairview St Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 470-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Victorine Ekoko
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134374374
Frequently Asked Questions
Victorine Ekoko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victorine Ekoko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Victorine Ekoko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victorine Ekoko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victorine Ekoko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.