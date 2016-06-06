See All Counselors in Springfield, PA
Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD

Counseling
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD is a Counselor in Springfield, PA. 

Dr. Wright-Adams works at Integrated Mental Health Services LLC in Springfield, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Mental Health Services LLC
    1050 Baltimore Pike Ste 3, Springfield, PA 19064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 328-2700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wright-Adams?

    Jun 06, 2016
    She is really great at what she does. She has helped me tremendously with what I'm going through and how to handle my situations in a positive manner and how to get there! I'm so glad that I had picked her randomly. I'm glad that I did!
    Tara in Holmes, PA — Jun 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wright-Adams to family and friends

    Dr. Wright-Adams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wright-Adams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD.

    About Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245521087
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright-Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright-Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright-Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright-Adams works at Integrated Mental Health Services LLC in Springfield, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wright-Adams’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright-Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright-Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright-Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright-Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.