Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD is a Counselor in Springfield, PA.
Dr. Wright-Adams works at
Locations
Integrated Mental Health Services LLC1050 Baltimore Pike Ste 3, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 328-2700
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is really great at what she does. She has helped me tremendously with what I'm going through and how to handle my situations in a positive manner and how to get there! I'm so glad that I had picked her randomly. I'm glad that I did!
About Dr. Victoria Wright-Adams, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1245521087
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright-Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright-Adams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright-Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright-Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright-Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright-Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright-Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.