Overview
Victoria Wilson is a Psychologist in Cedar Grove, NJ. They specialize in Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University.
Locations
Cedar Grove Office416 Pompton Ave, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009 Directions (973) 239-2345
- 2 611 Route 208, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Directions (973) 239-2345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Victoria was awesome, fantastic therapist would 100% recommend her.
About Victoria Wilson
- Psychology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1245597772
Education & Certifications
- Lyons Veterans Hospital
- Drexel University
- Villanova University School of Law
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Victoria Wilson accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victoria Wilson speaks French, Russian and Ukrainian.
2 patients have reviewed Victoria Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Wilson.
