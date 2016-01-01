See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Victoria Welch, PA-C

Family Medicine

Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Victoria Welch, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Victoria Welch works at Novant Health Maplewood Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Maplewood Family Medicine
    100 Robinhood Medical Plz, Winston Salem, NC 27106 (336) 571-7781
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1871981506
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

