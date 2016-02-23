See All Nurse Practitioners in Richardson, TX
Overview

Victoria Tyra, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Richardson, TX. They completed their fellowship with Duke-Johnson & Johnson Nursing Leadership Fellowship

Victoria Tyra works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Richardson, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NPraxis, LLC
    123 House Calls, Richardson, TX 75081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 977-9421

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Victoria Tyra, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164679510
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke-Johnson & Johnson Nursing Leadership Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Woman's University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victoria Tyra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Victoria Tyra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Victoria Tyra works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Victoria Tyra’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Victoria Tyra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Tyra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Tyra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Tyra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

