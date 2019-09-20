See All Clinical Psychologists in Portland, OR
Overview

Victoria Thoreson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2929 SW Multnomah Blvd Ste 202, Portland, OR 97219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 886-9944
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 20, 2019
    I was referred to Dr. Thoreson after spending seven months in a dual diagnosis inpatient facility in Malibu and Santa Monica, CA. I was still dealing with a lot of complicated medical and mental health issues. Dr. Thoreson did her homework before my first appointment and was well-briefed on my medical issues. I have been under her care for one year seeing her weekly. Not only is she an amazing doctor of psychology and provider of support and care, she has also been an exceptional advocate for me in other areas of my healthcare communicating with my PCP and making other referrals. I don’t ever feel misunderstood and always feel supported. Dr. Thoreson goes above and beyond in providing care and I have a tremendous amount of gratitude that I am her patient. She is well versed in different treatment modalities which she has deployed during our sessions adapting as my needs and level of care have changed. I was fortunate that she had an opening for a new patient - she is one of a kind!
    JS Dickey in Portland, OR — Sep 20, 2019
    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114914504
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victoria Thoreson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Victoria Thoreson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Victoria Thoreson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Thoreson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Thoreson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Thoreson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

