See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Englewood, OH
Victoria Sorice, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Victoria Sorice, PA-C

Bariatric Surgery
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Victoria Sorice, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. 

Victoria Sorice works at Premier Weight Loss Solutions in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Weight Loss Solutions at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Victoria Sorice?

Aug 25, 2022
Everyone is so supportive and friendly. It felt like I was with friends.
— Aug 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Victoria Sorice, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Victoria Sorice, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Victoria Sorice to family and friends

Victoria Sorice's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Victoria Sorice

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Victoria Sorice, PA-C.

About Victoria Sorice, PA-C

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275112344
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Victoria Sorice, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victoria Sorice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Victoria Sorice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Victoria Sorice works at Premier Weight Loss Solutions in Englewood, OH. View the full address on Victoria Sorice’s profile.

38 patients have reviewed Victoria Sorice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Sorice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Sorice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Sorice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Victoria Sorice, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.