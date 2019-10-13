See All Clinical Psychologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland.

Dr. Smith works at hope & wellness in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    hope & wellness
    300 N Washington St Ste 102, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 923-8965

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Perinatal Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?

    Oct 13, 2019
    Dr. Smith is hands-down the very best therapist my family has ever had. She's been a godsend for our child struggling with anxiety and computer addiction. She was able to meet him right where he was, using his language and interests and helping him acquire the skill set and tools to help him manage his own feelings. He will use these tools "for the rest of my life" - to quote him. We are forever grateful to her for her gentleness, compassion and expertise. I've recommended Dr. Smith to a number of parents as well as adults, all who are looking for a wonderful therapist. Highly recommended.
    Caroline — Oct 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Smith to family and friends

    Dr. Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD.

    About Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235616335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes of Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins U, Kennedy Krieger Inst
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at hope & wellness in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Victoria Smith, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.