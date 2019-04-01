Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Sloan, PHD
Dr. Victoria Sloan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.

Kerico Health Care7447 Harwin Dr, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 521-2155
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloan?
Dr. Sloan is excellent. She is professional yet relatable. She was there for me at very rough time. She helped me explore some deep seated issues that I had never explored.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043205198
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
