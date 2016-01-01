See All Family Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Family Medicine
Victoria Rourk, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Victoria Rourk works at Novant Health Primary Care Gilead in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    10030 Gilead Rd Ste 360, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3508
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Victoria Rourk, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1750610382
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

