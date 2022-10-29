Victoria Rivera, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victoria Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Victoria Rivera, PA-C
Overview
Victoria Rivera, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Hayward, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Victoria Rivera works at
Locations
Alameda Radiation Oncology27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 116, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 887-3068
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Victoria Rivera is a wonderful provider! She is so attentive and caring. She listens to all my needs, concerns and complaints! Victoria always has solutions to try and most often it has options. She is willing to prescribe medication if warranted, but also more than happy to explore more natural options is that is what you desire. She is extremely knowledgeable and is willing to go the extra mile to help you improve your health. Whenever anything comes up, I always know she'll be there for me. These days it is such a comfort knowing you have someone in the medical field who you can trust and will follow through with you in this sometimes very challenging arena! I Highly recommend Victoria Rivera PAC!!
About Victoria Rivera, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English, Spanish
- 1194767111
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria Rivera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Victoria Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Victoria Rivera speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Victoria Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Rivera.
