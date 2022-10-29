See All Physicians Assistants in Hayward, CA
Victoria Rivera, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Victoria Rivera, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Hayward, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Victoria Rivera works at Hayward Family Care in Hayward, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alameda Radiation Oncology
    27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 116, Hayward, CA 94545 (510) 887-3068
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Oct 29, 2022
Victoria Rivera is a wonderful provider! She is so attentive and caring. She listens to all my needs, concerns and complaints! Victoria always has solutions to try and most often it has options. She is willing to prescribe medication if warranted, but also more than happy to explore more natural options is that is what you desire. She is extremely knowledgeable and is willing to go the extra mile to help you improve your health. Whenever anything comes up, I always know she'll be there for me. These days it is such a comfort knowing you have someone in the medical field who you can trust and will follow through with you in this sometimes very challenging arena! I Highly recommend Victoria Rivera PAC!!
    Diane Flynn Graham — Oct 29, 2022
    About Victoria Rivera, PA-C

    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1194767111
    Education & Certifications

    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victoria Rivera, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victoria Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Victoria Rivera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Victoria Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Victoria Rivera works at Hayward Family Care in Hayward, CA. View the full address on Victoria Rivera’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Victoria Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

