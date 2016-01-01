See All Nurse Midwives in Fort Myers, FL
Victoria Orem, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Victoria Orem, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Victoria Orem, CNM is a Midwife in Fort Myers, FL. 

Victoria Orem works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza
    15901 Bass Rd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 900-9731

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Victoria Orem?

Photo: Victoria Orem, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Victoria Orem, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Victoria Orem to family and friends

Victoria Orem's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Victoria Orem

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Victoria Orem, CNM.

About Victoria Orem, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1437655610
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • HealthPark Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Victoria Orem, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Victoria Orem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Victoria Orem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Victoria Orem works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Victoria Orem’s profile.

Victoria Orem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Orem.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Orem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Orem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.