Victoria Okorie-Anochie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Victoria Okorie-Anochie, CRNP
Overview
Victoria Okorie-Anochie, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7 Saint Paul St Ste 820, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (443) 600-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Victoria Okorie-Anochie?
I took my husband to see Victoria Okorie-Anochie today for Mental health issues he had been battling with for a very long time. He went down hill mentally very badly within days. we had reached out to hospitals and other mental health locations in our area seeking help only to be discharged without receiving any kind of help or services. My husband lost 4 days of sleep due to his racing state of mind and depression. All of the other facilities treated him for lack of sleep vs the primary issue, Mental Health. He is now sleeping peacefully in his bed and we are waiting for his medication to kick in so he can find happiness and start healing once again. Victoria was very friendly, knowledgeable and caring! Her front Desk Receptionist was truly Wonderful and so Very Sweet. The office felt like we were right at home! I can't tell you how happy we are to have found them!
About Victoria Okorie-Anochie, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770848939
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria Okorie-Anochie accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria Okorie-Anochie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Victoria Okorie-Anochie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Okorie-Anochie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Okorie-Anochie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Okorie-Anochie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.