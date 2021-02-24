Dr. McDuffee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria McDuffee, PHD
Overview
Dr. Victoria McDuffee, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Gig Harbor, WA.
Locations
- 1 6659 Kimball Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 508-9000
Ratings & Reviews
My Father and I had an appointment last week with Dr. Victoria L Mcduffee PHD, after reading reviews that were so negative, I felt that I should write our perceptions of her and our experience in that appointment. SHE WAS AMAZING, this was for a PTSD C&P evaluation through the VA, having attended these before, we were not expecting much. We were so surprised to be completely wrong she is a professional and so obviously skilled at bringing out uncomfortable discussions without over whelming the veteran. She was able to listen and catch key points that were subtle, basically sorting the wheat from the chaff and when formulating her questions able to stay on the subject not get pulled in another direction due to heightened emotions. Yes, she was serious get down to business and not a hold your hand rub your back feel the warm fuzzies type of a doctor (for that appointment) but that is not what we were there for. She was an extremely professional, skilled and to the point in a kind and se
About Dr. Victoria McDuffee, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1497134134
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McDuffee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDuffee.
