Dr. Victoria McDuffee, PHD

Neuropsychology
2.5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Victoria McDuffee, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6659 Kimball Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 508-9000

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Victoria McDuffee, PHD

Specialties
  • Neuropsychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497134134
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. McDuffee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McDuffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. McDuffee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDuffee.

