Victoria Longstreth, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Victoria Longstreth, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Everett, WA. 

Victoria Longstreth works at Western Washington Cardiology in Everett, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Multicare Health System
    12728 19TH AVE SE, Everett, WA 98208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 317-8025
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 07, 2021
    OMG, I haven't been to anyone in the medical field for the last years that listened to me like Victoria did! She is easy to talk to and you don't feel lectured. Most important to me is even though this was our first meeting she researched my past labs and knew something about me before coming in. I will recommend Victoria to everyone!
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1366927253
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victoria Longstreth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Victoria Longstreth works at Western Washington Cardiology in Everett, WA. View the full address on Victoria Longstreth’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Victoria Longstreth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Longstreth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Longstreth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Longstreth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

