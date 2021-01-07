Victoria Longstreth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Victoria Longstreth, ARNP
Overview
Victoria Longstreth, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Everett, WA.
Victoria Longstreth works at
Locations
Multicare Health System12728 19TH AVE SE, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 317-8025
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
OMG, I haven't been to anyone in the medical field for the last years that listened to me like Victoria did! She is easy to talk to and you don't feel lectured. Most important to me is even though this was our first meeting she researched my past labs and knew something about me before coming in. I will recommend Victoria to everyone!
About Victoria Longstreth, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366927253
Frequently Asked Questions
Victoria Longstreth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Victoria Longstreth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Victoria Longstreth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Longstreth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Longstreth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Longstreth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.