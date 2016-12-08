See All Nurse Practitioners in Charleston, SC
Victoria Kennedy, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Victoria Kennedy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Victoria Kennedy works at Liberty Doctors in Charleston, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hugh D. Durrence MD PC
    418 Folly Rd Ste A, Charleston, SC 29412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 795-5362
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Victoria Kennedy, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043477912
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victoria Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Victoria Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Victoria Kennedy works at Liberty Doctors in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Victoria Kennedy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Victoria Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Kennedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.