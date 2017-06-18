See All Nurse Practitioners in Clearwater, FL
Overview

Victoria James is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Victoria James works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA
    3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 726-8871
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2017
    Victoria is one of the most compassionate, intelligent Nurse Practioners I have ever been to. I had a complicated medical issue that noone else was able to identify. She was able to diagnose and treat me after having gone to 2 other Doctors who did not pick up on what she did. She is amazing and I will go to her from now on!!
    Janet Werner in Newport Richey, Fl — Jun 18, 2017
    About Victoria James

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1104209634
