Victoria Lois, PA

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Victoria Lois, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wild Rose, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Wild Rose.

Victoria Lois works at ThedaCare Physicians Wild Rose in Wild Rose, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Wild Rose
    701 Grove Ave, Wild Rose, WI 54984 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4675
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Victoria Lois, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1639664642
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Medical Center Wild Rose

