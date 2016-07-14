See All Counselors in Baton Rouge, LA
Victoria Benton, LPC

Counseling
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Victoria Benton, LPC is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10985 N Harrells Ferry Rd Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 273-0106
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2016
    Vicky Benton is an understanding person who makes a whole lot of sense. She used scripture inher counseling, but doesn't preach or try to convert you. She also gave me some excellent resources to help in my healing. I still have a way to go, but wouldn't be on the way without her. Thank you Vicky.
    Baton Rouge, LA — Jul 14, 2016
    About Victoria Benton, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417910365
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Victoria Benton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Victoria Benton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Victoria Benton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Benton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Benton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Benton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

