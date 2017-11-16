See All Family Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Victoria Bennett, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Overview

Victoria Bennett, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Victoria Bennett works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3440
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Victoria Bennett, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497066286
Frequently Asked Questions

Victoria Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Victoria Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Victoria Bennett works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Victoria Bennett’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Victoria Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Bennett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

