Victoria Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Victoria Ball, NP
Overview
Victoria Ball, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Victoria Ball works at
Locations
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Davenport3023 DAVENPORT AVE, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 907-2761Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Victoria Ball, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093996837
Victoria Ball works at
Victoria Ball has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Victoria Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Victoria Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Victoria Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.